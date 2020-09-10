Sign up
Success
Success! My granddaughter had just managed to unscrew a knob from her baby walker. Not my photo taken by my Daughter in Law.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Joyce Lancaster
ace
@thistle01
Some of you may remember me when I was a regular member for several years. I had to leave for a while as caring for...
5
photos
6
followers
17
following
1
Tags
fun
,
happiness
Ann Williams
She has a very cheeky smile after her achievement. Beautiful Joyce.
September 10th, 2020
