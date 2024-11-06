Sign up
5 / 365
You Called…..I’m Busy
Morning walk by the river.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but ran out time for family reasons. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned so much...
Tags
nov24words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So much to investigate in this carpet of leaf - humans do not understand!
November 6th, 2024
