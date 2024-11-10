Previous
Remembrance Day by thistle_01
Remembrance Day

This post box topper is in the main atrium entrance to RUH our local hospital. These talented people also keep us supplied with poppies for patients and staff to buy.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but ran out time for family reasons. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned so much...
