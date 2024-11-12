Sign up
11 / 365
Last of the sun
Love Marigolds and mine are still working hard to catch the remaining sun.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
Jo
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but ran out time for family reasons. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned so much...
KWind
Pretty! Great colour and focus.
November 12th, 2024
