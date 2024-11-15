Sign up
Previous
14 / 365
Busy Bee
Worker Bee very busy making the most of the sunshine on the mahonia. Hard to believe it’s the middle of November
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
6
1
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but ran out time for family reasons. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned so much...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
14th November 2024 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
bee
,
autumn
Krista Marson
ace
nice little nature shot
November 15th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Such a pretty bloom and plant.
November 15th, 2024
Wendy
ace
What I like about this is how the bee looks gigantic because the blooms look like lemons .
November 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
So beautiful. Oh how I miss bees. All the hives in our area were destroyed a couple of years ago due to varroa mite. I did see two bees in our garden last week though, one solitary European bee and a blue banded bee
November 15th, 2024
Jo
ace
@photohoot
never thought of that Wendy!
November 15th, 2024
Jo
ace
@onewing
perhaps they are coming back Babs. Hopefully there will be more during the summer. Just thought this was an interesting shot for mid November in the UK!
November 15th, 2024
