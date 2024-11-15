Previous
Busy Bee by thistle_01
14 / 365

Busy Bee

Worker Bee very busy making the most of the sunshine on the mahonia. Hard to believe it’s the middle of November
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but ran out time for family reasons. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned so much...
Krista Marson ace
nice little nature shot
November 15th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Such a pretty bloom and plant.
November 15th, 2024  
Wendy ace
What I like about this is how the bee looks gigantic because the blooms look like lemons .
November 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
So beautiful. Oh how I miss bees. All the hives in our area were destroyed a couple of years ago due to varroa mite. I did see two bees in our garden last week though, one solitary European bee and a blue banded bee
November 15th, 2024  
Jo ace
@photohoot never thought of that Wendy!
November 15th, 2024  
Jo ace
@onewing perhaps they are coming back Babs. Hopefully there will be more during the summer. Just thought this was an interesting shot for mid November in the UK!
November 15th, 2024  
