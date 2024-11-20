Previous
First frost of the year by thistle_01
18 / 365

First frost of the year

Well first in this part of the UK. My garden was still blooming happily yesterday. Today most of the flowers are dead. At least it motivates me to get out and do some gardening!
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Jo

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous capture Jo, the light on the red leaves and the edging of frost is so delightful ! but the frost will put an end to your beautiful leaves (dahlias?) and other garden plants . Still thick snow here and although it is brighter today its extremely cold -not have even put my nose through the door ! big fav
November 20th, 2024  
