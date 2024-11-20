Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
18 / 365
First frost of the year
Well first in this part of the UK. My garden was still blooming happily yesterday. Today most of the flowers are dead. At least it motivates me to get out and do some gardening!
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but ran out time for family reasons. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned so much...
18
photos
14
followers
19
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
20th November 2024 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
leaves
,
cold
,
frost
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous capture Jo, the light on the red leaves and the edging of frost is so delightful ! but the frost will put an end to your beautiful leaves (dahlias?) and other garden plants . Still thick snow here and although it is brighter today its extremely cold -not have even put my nose through the door ! big fav
November 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close