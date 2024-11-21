Sign up
Night Watch
Simba on watch He spends a lot of time sitting on the shutters when it’s dark. He can supervise both inside and outside from this vantage point.
Tags
night
,
dark
,
window
,
cat
,
watching
Beverley
ace
Such a gentle calmness, his eyes are gorgeous… beautiful cuddly simba.
November 21st, 2024
