Previous
Last Moments by thistle_01
20 / 365

Last Moments

This was taken after our first heavy frost. You can see the water drops as this begonia flower thaws out. Sadly as it thaws out it dies. When I came home later is was a soggy wet heap on the ground.?
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but ran out time for family reasons. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned so much...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s lovely you’ve captivated its beauty.
Such a pretty colour…
November 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact