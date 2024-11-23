Sign up
21 / 365
Early Morning Welcome
The bakery looked so warm and welcoming early this morning. It is less than one minutes walk from my house. I can lie in bed and smell the bread baking. It is owned and run by a lovely very hard working Greek couple.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
Jo
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but ran out time for family reasons. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned so much...
Tags
bread
,
bakery
,
aroma
Babs
ace
It is looking very Christmassy.
November 23rd, 2024
