Previous
Early Morning Welcome by thistle_01
21 / 365

Early Morning Welcome

The bakery looked so warm and welcoming early this morning. It is less than one minutes walk from my house. I can lie in bed and smell the bread baking. It is owned and run by a lovely very hard working Greek couple.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but ran out time for family reasons. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned so much...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
It is looking very Christmassy.
November 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact