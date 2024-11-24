Previous
Inside yesterday’s Bakery by thistle_01
23 / 365

Inside yesterday’s Bakery

Hot bacon roll, coffee and as it was the first day a cranberry and walnut loaf was my choice.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but ran out time for family reasons. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned so much...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Yum! Would love to join you!
November 24th, 2024  
Wendy ace
delicious goodness :-)
November 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact