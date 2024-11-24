Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
23 / 365
Inside yesterday’s Bakery
Hot bacon roll, coffee and as it was the first day a cranberry and walnut loaf was my choice.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but ran out time for family reasons. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned so much...
23
photos
16
followers
26
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
23rd November 2024 7:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
bread
,
bakery
Dorothy
ace
Yum! Would love to join you!
November 24th, 2024
Wendy
ace
delicious goodness :-)
November 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close