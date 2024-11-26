Previous
Storm Bert
Storm Bert

The Avon flows past our house It is usually very calm and populated by narrow boats, rowers and paddle boarders. Yesterday morning it was more like the sea!!
26th November 2024

Jo

Pat Knowles
Thought I saw a crocodile for a minute!! Hope you managed to keep the water out!
November 26th, 2024  
