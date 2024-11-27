Previous
Lone Leaf by thistle_01
26 / 365

Lone Leaf

Picked up this sycamore leaf on the way home this morning. I had a head full of ideas as to how I was going to edit it. In the end apart from tweaking the background I left it alone
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Such a beautiful picture
November 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact