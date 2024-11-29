Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
Frosty Morning
Another shot of yesterday’s frost covered leaves
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
2
1
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Photo Details
Tags
leaves
,
frost
Wendy
ace
Candied perfection... but don't eat them :-) Great shot.
November 29th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks so pretty, I can't even remember cold like this, ha ha.
November 29th, 2024
