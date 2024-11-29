Previous
Frosty Morning by thistle_01
28 / 365

Frosty Morning

Another shot of yesterday’s frost covered leaves
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
Photo Details

Wendy ace
Candied perfection... but don't eat them :-) Great shot.
November 29th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks so pretty, I can't even remember cold like this, ha ha.
November 29th, 2024  
