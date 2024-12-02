Previous
Early Morning Sunlight by thistle_01
31 / 365

Early Morning Sunlight

Tiny green spot is the dog. Beautiful morning with winter sunlight filtering through the trees and reflecting of the river. This was taken last week. This morning was the same but I’d forgotten my phone so no photos.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Jo

