Previous
31 / 365
Early Morning Sunlight
Tiny green spot is the dog. Beautiful morning with winter sunlight filtering through the trees and reflecting of the river. This was taken last week. This morning was the same but I’d forgotten my phone so no photos.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
dog
sunlight
morning
walk
trees
