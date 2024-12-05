Previous
Going Nowhere by thistle_01
Going Nowhere

There are several of these bicycles firmly cemented down. They form a barrier between the cafe and the walkway. This was taken early before the cafe opened. It is quite a popular meeting place later in the day.
Jo

ace
@thistle_01
Agnes ace
Such a beautiful picture
December 5th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Where did all the bicycles come from I wonder - great in sepia
December 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely old bikes…
December 5th, 2024  
dlongshot
I do love old bikes and the stories they can tell. Good option with Sepia. Looking at this I wonder about all the fun had in that child seat.
December 5th, 2024  
