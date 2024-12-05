Sign up
Previous
34 / 365
Going Nowhere
There are several of these bicycles firmly cemented down. They form a barrier between the cafe and the walkway. This was taken early before the cafe opened. It is quite a popular meeting place later in the day.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
4
0
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Tags
fence
,
cafe
,
bicycle
Agnes
ace
Such a beautiful picture
December 5th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Where did all the bicycles come from I wonder - great in sepia
December 5th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely old bikes…
December 5th, 2024
dlongshot
I do love old bikes and the stories they can tell. Good option with Sepia. Looking at this I wonder about all the fun had in that child seat.
December 5th, 2024
