No Chance! by thistle_01
No Chance!

This is Guss saying there is no way is he going out in the wind and rain. He won’t even look at me. As long as he keeps his eyes shut I’m not there!
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Jo

@thistle_01
Babs ace
Sensible dog not wanting to go out in the cold and rain.
December 7th, 2024  
