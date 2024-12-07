Sign up
Previous
36 / 365
No Chance!
This is Guss saying there is no way is he going out in the wind and rain. He won’t even look at me. As long as he keeps his eyes shut I’m not there!
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Jo
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Tags
dog
,
rain
,
wind
Babs
ace
Sensible dog not wanting to go out in the cold and rain.
December 7th, 2024
