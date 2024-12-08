Previous
Foliage by thistle_01
37 / 365

Foliage

No time for photos today. Baby sitting and meeting up with family just arrived from Australia. This is a close up of the tree I posted last week. https://365project.org/
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Have fun
December 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact