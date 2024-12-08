Sign up
Previous
37 / 365
Foliage
No time for photos today. Baby sitting and meeting up with family just arrived from Australia. This is a close up of the tree I posted last week.
https://365project.org/
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
1
1
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
37
photos
19
followers
31
following
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
2nd December 2024 3:43pm
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
foliage
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Have fun
December 8th, 2024
