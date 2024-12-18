Previous
Christmas Rose by thistle_01
47 / 365

Christmas Rose

Hellebores coming into full bloom in my Son and Daughter in Law’s garden. I love these flowers they brighten a dull winters day and flower for a long time.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Jo

