You said it was windy! by thistle_01
You said it was windy!

I was only out for half an hour. However, according to Simba the wind came into the house and blew the tree over. He’s just guarding it in case the wind comes back. It is now firmly tied to the shutters in case he decides to climb it again!!
19th December 2024

