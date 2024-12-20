Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
49 / 365
Yule logs
All that now remains now of the trees in the park. So many were destroyed during the storm. The tree surgeons have been hard at work and done an amazing job. The white dusting is sawdust not snow!
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
49
photos
23
followers
34
following
13% complete
View this month »
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
20th December 2024 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
storm
,
logs
,
sawdust
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Shame the storm did so much damage, good it has been quickly cleared away.
December 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So clean and tidy after the storm !
December 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close