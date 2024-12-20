Previous
Yule logs by thistle_01
49 / 365

Yule logs

All that now remains now of the trees in the park. So many were destroyed during the storm. The tree surgeons have been hard at work and done an amazing job. The white dusting is sawdust not snow!
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Shame the storm did so much damage, good it has been quickly cleared away.
December 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So clean and tidy after the storm !
December 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact