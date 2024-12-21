Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
50 / 365
Stumped
This is a huge tree stump. The tree was taken down just before the storm as it was overhanging the road and thought to be dangerous.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
50
photos
24
followers
32
following
13% complete
View this month »
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th December 2024 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sawdust
,
stump
Barb
ace
Impressive! That tree must have been so tall and beautiful! Sad that they sometimes have to come down for safety's sake...
December 21st, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful picture
December 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close