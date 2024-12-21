Previous
Stumped by thistle_01
Stumped

This is a huge tree stump. The tree was taken down just before the storm as it was overhanging the road and thought to be dangerous.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Jo

Barb ace
Impressive! That tree must have been so tall and beautiful! Sad that they sometimes have to come down for safety's sake...
December 21st, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
December 21st, 2024  
