51 / 365
Early
Spotted these crocus leaves pushing up through the dead leaves on the river bank. They are usually the first spring flowers to appear in that area. I hope they are not too enthusiastic. It’s a while until spring!!
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
2
0
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
51
photos
24
followers
33
following
13% complete
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
19th December 2024 10:18am
Tags
leaves
,
spring
,
crocus
Agnes
ace
New life that’s beautiful
December 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely soon you will have colour in the garden !
December 22nd, 2024
