Early by thistle_01
51 / 365

Early

Spotted these crocus leaves pushing up through the dead leaves on the river bank. They are usually the first spring flowers to appear in that area. I hope they are not too enthusiastic. It’s a while until spring!!
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
Agnes ace
New life that’s beautiful
December 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely soon you will have colour in the garden !
December 22nd, 2024  
