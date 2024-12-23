Previous
‘Twas the Monday before Christmas by thistle_01
52 / 365

‘Twas the Monday before Christmas

M&S this morning. I only wanted one item which I couldn’t get elsewhere and had to brave a 20 minute queue to the self checkout!
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
OH MY! Hope you had someone to chat with. At least they had the item you were looking for!
December 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact