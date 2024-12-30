Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
59 / 365
Christmas Day Roses
Took this shot on Christmas Day. This amazing rose seems to flower all year round.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
59
photos
26
followers
33
following
16% complete
View this month »
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
25th December 2024 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
flower
,
rose
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
December 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close