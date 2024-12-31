Previous
Whoops!! by thistle_01
Whoops!!

Hospital Christmas tree was decidedly the worse for wear this morning. Had to be rescued and tied back before it finally collapsed.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Photo Details

Tink
kind of looks like Charlie Brown's tree all grown up. great shot.
December 31st, 2024  
Wendy ace
Tink is right. Nice capture. I like how no one seems to care.
December 31st, 2024  
