New Year Resolution by thistle_01
New Year Resolution

Came back from my shower this morning to discover that Guss had already made his New Year Resolution. He had found a bed that he much preferred to his own and was going to take it over. Sadly I broke his resolution for him!!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

