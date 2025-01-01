Sign up
61 / 365
New Year Resolution
Came back from my shower this morning to discover that Guss had already made his New Year Resolution. He had found a bed that he much preferred to his own and was going to take it over. Sadly I broke his resolution for him!!
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
1st January 2025 8:18am
bed
,
dog
,
resolutions
