Spring? by thistle_01
Spring?

Not yet spring but yellow catkins and the blue sky are deceptive. Although it looked very springlike it was very cold.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful , saw a similar tree of catkins while travelling on my way to my hospital app , but no chance to stop the hospital transport to take a photo !! Lovely and bright in the winter sun !
January 6th, 2025  
Jackie Snider
Nice colours.
January 6th, 2025  
