Previous
66 / 365
Spring?
Not yet spring but yellow catkins and the blue sky are deceptive. Although it looked very springlike it was very cold.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
2
1
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
6th January 2025 10:14am
Tags
sky
,
yellow
,
blue
,
spring
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful , saw a similar tree of catkins while travelling on my way to my hospital app , but no chance to stop the hospital transport to take a photo !! Lovely and bright in the winter sun !
January 6th, 2025
Jackie Snider
Nice colours.
January 6th, 2025
