Spring Promise by thistle_01
68 / 365

Spring Promise

Looking signs of spring when out on a very cold and slippery dog walk this morning. These daffodils were standing up tall and strong in spite of the weather and look as though they have healthy buds
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely frosty walk… spring daffodils are gorgeous
January 8th, 2025  
