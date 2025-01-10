Previous
Sorry Sight by thistle_01
69 / 365

Sorry Sight

Sad to see these trees which have brought so much pleasure discarded with the rubbish. They are a familiar sight all over the city. Waiting to be collected but not until February apparently.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Dorothy ace
Yes it is 😢. I miss the lights in the evening. Guess I could hang some somewhere but that wouldn’t be the same.
January 9th, 2025  
