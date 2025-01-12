Previous
Welcome Sight by thistle_01
Welcome Sight

This lovely chap serves excellent coffees, teas and assorted hot chocolate drinks. The gingerbread hot chocolate is especially good. Lots of home made cakes and biscuits as well. A great stopping point when I’m out dog walking.
