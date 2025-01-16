Sign up
Previous
75 / 365
I hope he has a sat nav
One lonely seagull in the fog. It was eerily quiet on my way out yesterday morning. No one about and thick fog. It cleared later and was cold but sunny.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
15th January 2025 8:08am
Tags
seagull
,
fog
,
cold
