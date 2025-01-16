Previous
I hope he has a sat nav by thistle_01
I hope he has a sat nav

One lonely seagull in the fog. It was eerily quiet on my way out yesterday morning. No one about and thick fog. It cleared later and was cold but sunny.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

