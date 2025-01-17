Sign up
77 / 365
Leaning Tree
This tree has been leaning over the foootpath ever since I’ve known it. Its trunk is bare but there is bark on the ground beneath it. However it still seems to survive
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Jo
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
tree
bark
falling
carol white
Nicely captured and a lovely woodland pathway
January 17th, 2025
Peter Dulis
Nice
January 17th, 2025
