Previous
Leaning Tree by thistle_01
77 / 365

Leaning Tree

This tree has been leaning over the foootpath ever since I’ve known it. Its trunk is bare but there is bark on the ground beneath it. However it still seems to survive
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Nicely captured and a lovely woodland pathway
January 17th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact