Effort
This chap was struggling against the current. He wanted to turn his paddle board round but the paddle board had other ideas. He has to come into the bank.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
river
board
paddle
Barb
ace
Wonderful colors! A story-evoking capture!
January 18th, 2025
Wendy
ace
I like the one big foot look. Good for him. Nice shot.
January 18th, 2025
