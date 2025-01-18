Previous
This chap was struggling against the current. He wanted to turn his paddle board round but the paddle board had other ideas. He has to come into the bank.
Barb ace
Wonderful colors! A story-evoking capture!
January 18th, 2025  
Wendy ace
I like the one big foot look. Good for him. Nice shot.
January 18th, 2025  
