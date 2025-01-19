Sign up
79 / 365
79 / 365
Trio
This house is one of a terrace but it stands out with this trio of small trees on the balconies. I decided on black and white as it was such a dull day it made little difference.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
2
1
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
79
photos
33
followers
38
following
21% complete
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
19th January 2025 11:04am
Privacy
Public
Tags
52wc-2025-w3
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
January 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
awesome find
January 19th, 2025
