Boxes
At a very good local fish restaurant last week. This wall is made up from parts of wooden fish boxes. I liked it just as it was but feel I should somehow edit it. Any ideas? I don’t have photoshop.
21st January 2025
Jo
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th January 2025 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fish
,
restaurant
,
boxes
carol white
Great textures
January 21st, 2025
Suzanne
I like it, too, but as an alternative you could straighten and crop to make a full frame
January 21st, 2025
Beverley
I like it…
January 21st, 2025
