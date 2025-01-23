Sign up
Previous
83 / 365
Tangled Twigs
These wet moss covered twigs were almost sparkling in the rather weak sunlight.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
1
0
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
83
photos
34
followers
40
following
22% complete
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
22nd January 2025 10:18am
Tags
tree
,
moss
,
twigs
Beverley
ace
Reflections are sparkling too, how lovely! The thick branches are beautifully covered with moss.
January 23rd, 2025
