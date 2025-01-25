Sign up
85 / 365
Sorry Sight
This motorbike was new and much loved by its owner. Sadly some drunken revellers idea of fun was to throw it into the canal.
Hopefully it can be rescued and won't be too badly damaged.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
0
0
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
89
photos
36
followers
41
following
24% complete
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
25th January 2025 3:36pm
Tags
canal
,
damage
,
motorbike
