Sorry Sight by thistle_01
85 / 365

Sorry Sight

This motorbike was new and much loved by its owner. Sadly some drunken revellers idea of fun was to throw it into the canal.
Hopefully it can be rescued and won’t be too badly damaged.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

