85 / 365
Storm
The storm bypassed us this time. This is a picture taken last year. It is the same lock as the one I posted yesterday.
https://365project.org/thistle_01/365/2025-01-24
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Jo
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Tags
flood
river
storm
lock
Dorothy
Sounds like you were lucky the storm passed you by!
January 25th, 2025
