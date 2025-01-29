Sign up
89 / 365
Recovered
The owner was located and the bike recovered. It does now look the worse for wear but I hope can be dried out and repaired.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Tags
motorcycle
,
repair
,
damage
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So interesting.
January 28th, 2025
