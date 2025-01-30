Previous
Emergency Centre by thistle_01
Emergency Centre

A great idea for reusing old GPO telephone boxes. As well as a defibrillator there are instructions on its use, a first aid box and a means to contact the emergency services
Peter Dulis ace
Great way to re=purpose old telephone booth :)
January 29th, 2025  
