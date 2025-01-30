Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
90 / 365
Emergency Centre
A great idea for reusing old GPO telephone boxes. As well as a defibrillator there are instructions on its use, a first aid box and a means to contact the emergency services
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
90
photos
36
followers
41
following
24% complete
View this month »
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
27th January 2025 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
emergency
,
box
,
telephone
,
reuse
Peter Dulis
ace
Great way to re=purpose old telephone booth :)
January 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close