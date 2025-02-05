Sign up
Previous
96 / 365
Hobbits live here
Today’s word of the month is doorway. This doorway was in a wall in my son’s house. The previous owner had designed and built it. His wife was a great Lord of the Rings fan. Sadly the wood warped and it fell apart.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
27th October 2020 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
