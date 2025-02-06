Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
97 / 365
Looks like rain-but it wasn’t.
Not the best image to take in black and white. It was beautifully sunny with a bright blue sky and cold wind. You can see the shadows on the path. However today’s word was footpath so here it is!
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
97
photos
36
followers
43
following
26% complete
View this month »
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
6th February 2025 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
Barb
ace
Love this composition! Nice textures, shadows, and vanishing point!
February 6th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Great picture
February 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close