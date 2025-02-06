Previous
Looks like rain-but it wasn’t. by thistle_01
97 / 365

Looks like rain-but it wasn’t.

Not the best image to take in black and white. It was beautifully sunny with a bright blue sky and cold wind. You can see the shadows on the path. However today’s word was footpath so here it is!
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Love this composition! Nice textures, shadows, and vanishing point!
February 6th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Great picture
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact