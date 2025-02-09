Previous
Footsteps by thistle_01
Footsteps

Today’s February word is footsteps. I love the way these three are all in step with each other. It was a lucky shot as I had only managed individuals previously.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Beverley ace
Yes…step in time… Super capture
February 9th, 2025  
