Past Times by thistle_01
101 / 365

Past Times

A local riverside hotel has several large wall panels decorated with these sketches. It is on the riverside and full of rowing memorabilia.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

February 10th, 2025  
February 10th, 2025  
