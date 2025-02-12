Previous
More Victorian Decoration by thistle_01
102 / 365

More Victorian Decoration

This is the end wall of the last house in a Victorian terrace. This is just a small section of the wall. I will show the whole wall later.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely stonework
February 11th, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely architectural capture!
February 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact