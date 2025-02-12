Sign up
Previous
102 / 365
More Victorian Decoration
This is the end wall of the last house in a Victorian terrace. This is just a small section of the wall. I will show the whole wall later.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
2
1
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
102
photos
39
followers
46
following
27% complete
View this month »
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
11th February 2025 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
for2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely stonework
February 11th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely architectural capture!
February 11th, 2025
