Do I know you? by thistle_01
105 / 365

Do I know you?

Shot of Guss as a puppy when he was introduced to Simba. Simba is now as big as him and they are great friends. Thought it was appropriate for Valentine’s Day and Guss’ collar obliged for the selective colour.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
28% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh my, they are so cute.
February 14th, 2025  
