105 / 365
105 / 365
Do I know you?
Shot of Guss as a puppy when he was introduced to Simba. Simba is now as big as him and they are great friends. Thought it was appropriate for Valentine’s Day and Guss’ collar obliged for the selective colour.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
1
1
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
for2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh my, they are so cute.
February 14th, 2025
