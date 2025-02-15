Sign up
106 / 365
Victorian Stonework
More of the patterns in the stonework on my Victorian terrace.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
1
0
Jo
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
106
photos
39
followers
46
following
29% complete
106
Tags
pattern
,
victorian
,
stonework
,
for2025
Beverley
Such beautiful details…
February 15th, 2025
