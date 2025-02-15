Previous
Victorian Stonework by thistle_01
106 / 365

Victorian Stonework

More of the patterns in the stonework on my Victorian terrace.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Such beautiful details…
February 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact