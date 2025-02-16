Sign up
107 / 365
Wall
This is the wall at the end of our terrace. The Victorians paid such attention to detail. All the houses on both sides of the road are beautifully decorated except mine and my neighbours. I will add a photo tomorrow so you see why.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Jo
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
