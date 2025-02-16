Previous
Wall by thistle_01
Wall

This is the wall at the end of our terrace. The Victorians paid such attention to detail. All the houses on both sides of the road are beautifully decorated except mine and my neighbours. I will add a photo tomorrow so you see why.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

