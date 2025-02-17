1942

Sorry about the quality of this picture but I think it came from the newspaper of the time. This is the reason why my house and the neighbours on either side do not have any of the decorative stonework that the others have. The bomb was meant take out the lock between the river and the canal but just missed it. My house is the one with no roof at all. They were rebuilt in the 1950’s. They are built with stone so very solid but sadly the more ornate stone work was not used.

I am working on a house history but so far have failed to find out the fate of the occupants.

