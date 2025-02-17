Previous
1942 by thistle_01
108 / 365

1942

Sorry about the quality of this picture but I think it came from the newspaper of the time. This is the reason why my house and the neighbours on either side do not have any of the decorative stonework that the others have. The bomb was meant take out the lock between the river and the canal but just missed it. My house is the one with no roof at all. They were rebuilt in the 1950’s. They are built with stone so very solid but sadly the more ornate stone work was not used.
I am working on a house history but so far have failed to find out the fate of the occupants.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Oh fascinating and very poignant. For many years we lived in a lovely street of Edwardian maisonettes. I was aware of the more modern flats at the start of the street but never really considered the implication until I realised one day that the maisonette numbers started at 7.
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact