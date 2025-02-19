Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
110 / 365
Family Photo
My Mother’s brother aged about three. It was common at that time for small boys to wear dresses. According to my mother they were ‘breeched’ at about five years old and allowed to wear trousers.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
110
photos
39
followers
46
following
30% complete
View this month »
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
6th May 2023 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful photo… interesting to read too.
February 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet photo - so far from todays toddlers and their wear !
February 19th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Well he does look rather sweet. Breached , yes I remember hearing that word! Must have felt weird wearing trousers after being in a skirt. Great photo of you brother & a photo of the times!
February 19th, 2025
📸🦉 Wendy
ace
A priceless treasure you have. ♥
February 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close