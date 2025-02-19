Previous
Family Photo by thistle_01
Family Photo

My Mother’s brother aged about three. It was common at that time for small boys to wear dresses. According to my mother they were ‘breeched’ at about five years old and allowed to wear trousers.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
@thistle_01
Beverley ace
Very beautiful photo… interesting to read too.
February 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet photo - so far from todays toddlers and their wear !
February 19th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Well he does look rather sweet. Breached , yes I remember hearing that word! Must have felt weird wearing trousers after being in a skirt. Great photo of you brother & a photo of the times!
February 19th, 2025  
📸🦉 Wendy ace
A priceless treasure you have. ♥
February 19th, 2025  
